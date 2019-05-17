Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Multiple Owners
We teamed up with Ubisoft and Nomad's team to figure out how to survive against Walker in Auroa, while creating the Main and Wide Arts, Gold Edition and Auroa Edition for the game Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
Main Art
Wide Art
Matte Painting
Gold Edition
Auroa Edition
Various concept sketches created for the project
"Winning" black and white creative concept sketches for the various editions
From black and white to colorized sketch

© 2019 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy’s, Ghost Recon, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

    Tools

    Creative Fields

