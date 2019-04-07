Sambhar Salt Lake

Capturing these beautiful people with such kind souls, in this unexpected and unique environment, reminds us all why we got into this industry, and makes us appreciate and love our work so much. We are in such a fortunate position to be able to get the best out of people, connect with locals that we would never usually have the opportunity to socialise with, and share their stories.

The series of Tara and Maya, the women in carriage 18, shows their trust in me growing, as they physically open up and their body language and faces warm towards me.