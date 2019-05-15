Montreal International identity

​​​​​​​

Montreal International



Visual identity program for Montréal International, the economic development agency that has been contributing to Greater Montreal’s prosperity for more than 20 years. After slightly redesigning the logo of the parent brand, we focused on the strength of the group by designing a harmonized identity system for all the brands in the family – which had rather been designed piece by piece over time, without worrying about the lack of homogeneity that had then taken root. By creating a gallery of geometric shapes in the colours of Montréal International, we had the ability to sign all of the brand’s communication tools in a striking, dynamic and naturally coherent way.







