Montreal International identity
byHAUS studio
​​​​​​​
Montreal International

Visual identity program for Montréal International, the economic development agency that has been contributing to Greater Montreal’s prosperity for more than 20 years. After slightly redesigning the logo of the parent brand, we focused on the strength of the group by designing a harmonized identity system for all the brands in the family – which had rather been designed piece by piece over time, without worrying about the lack of homogeneity that had then taken root. By creating a gallery of geometric shapes in the colours of Montréal International, we had the ability to sign all of the brand’s communication tools in a striking, dynamic and naturally coherent way.


Client : Montréal International
Déclinaisons graphiques : Yohann Rabusseau
Site Web : Akufen
Animation : Gimmick
Photographies : D. Caron, M. Bruxelle, H. MacDonald, Madore
Montreal International identity
545
6163
34
Published:
byHAUS studio

    Owners

    byHAUS studio Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Montreal International identity

    Visual identity program for Montréal International, the economic development agency that has been contributing to Greater Montreal’s prosperity f Read More
    545
    6163
    34
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.