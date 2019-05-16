A Smarter Last Mile







We believe the future is autonomous and sustainable.

PAL is a near-future prototype for an intelligent, modular personal transport system that embraces AI and machine learning to offer flexible and convenient “last mile” travel for Chinese electric vehicle company NIO. Various accessories – bag, basket, shopping cart – can be affixed to the front of PAL to cater to the user’s lifestyle and changing needs.

A wireless Bluetooth earpiece connects to NIO’s NOMI system via the PAL app, also designed by LAYER. PAL uses machine learning to become accustomed to a user’s routes over time and, eventually, become autonomous.

The graphene-coated carbon fibre vehicle has been designed to express lifestyle values and sensibilities, rather than with an overtly tech-driven language, creating harmony between the way people think about home and transport.



