A lighter way to fly







Move is a prototype airline seat for Airbus that utilises smart textiles and clever functionality to improve the experience of Economy Class short- to mid-haul flying.

The digitally-knitted seat cover uses a smart textile in combination with sensors to enable passengers to monitor and control various factors – including seat tension, temperature, pressure and movement – using the Move app, also designed by LAYER. Throughout the journey, Move analyses data and automatically adjusts to the passenger to maintain optimal ergonomic comfort. Move can also be configured by both airline and passenger to fit a wide variety of user needs.

The lightweight, adaptable seat structure reduces the on-board weight of the aircraft, resulting in significant fuel savings and a greener approach to flying. This forward-thinking functionality is the result of an extensive research programme conducted to highlight and solve the main “pain points” of flying.