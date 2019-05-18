Corphes Corporate Identity
Corporate identity___ 2019
We designed the corporate identity of the Coprhes Organic Products to be aligned with the brand image we had already created. It was based on the brand’s key feature, the natural cultivation in the highest altitude possible in Greece. We were inspired by the “golden” ridge, the beautiful scenery during sunrise, the people who collect the brand’s herbs and spices, face. The applications of the identity, with the addition of folds and bitings on colored paper, are transformed into items which remind us of mountain tops. This indicates the place of origin of the brand’s products, while the detail of the hot-melt gold on the edges of these three-dimensional volumes, supersedes the harvesting process at dawn, on the top of the mountains.


Athens  _______  Greece
