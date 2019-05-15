Nike Mercurial & Phantom Series Victory Pack
Aix sponza
Break it. Slice, shatter and dice it. Do it with speed and precision. Just do it. Getting square and monochrome for Nike Global Football.
Nike Phantom Piece:
Nike Mercurial piece:
The combined glory of everything:
Client: Nike Inc. Global Football
Creative Director: Christian Tyroller
Producer: Julian Fischer, Thorsten Timm
3D: Dobromir Dynakov, Lukas Eberle, Hannes Gerl, Jens Kindler, Moritz Krappel, Lars Korb, Bobby M., Adam Priester, Bettina Vöröss, Nick Zieroff
Music & Sound effects: Michael Fakesch, designingsounds
