Indie Games 2019
Multiple Owners

Give your game the next level up!

Indie Games Accelerator is a developer program for top indie game startups who are looking to supercharge their growth on Android. Orchid were asked to create a trailer for its launch, to create excitement and drive participation from game developers. We managed all stages from design to production: concept, storyboard, copywriting, 3D, animation and post-production.











​​​​​​​This year, Indie Games Accelerator is being scaled across various regions worldwide. To illustrate this key feature of the campaign and attract developers from all countries, we designed a detailed 3D world, creating multiple architectures and recreating iconic monuments around the world.








Client: Google Play
Made by: Orchid Creation
Art Director: Quentin Vernet 
Animation: Ariel Garcia
Copywriter: Daniela Varela
Music Edit / Sound Design: Redhorse Studio
727
4658
28
    Orchid Creation Barcelona, Spain
    Quentin Vernet France
    Philippe Thery Los Angeles, CA, USA
    Thais Altès Barcelona, Spain
    Ariel L Garcia Barcelona, Spain
    Gerard Bernal Barcelona, Spain
    Bernat Casasnovas Torres Barcelona, Spain
    Redhorse Studio Tyumen, Russian Federation
    Flavio Montiel São Paulo, Brazil
    Bruno Alberto São Paulo, Brazil
    jonathan romeo France
    Baptiste Michard Paris, France
    Daniela Varela New York, NY, USA

    Orchid Creation Paris, France

    Orchid created this trailer for Google's developer program, for top indie game startups who are looking to supercharge their game!
