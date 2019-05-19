Indie Games 2019

Give your game the next level up!
Indie Games Accelerator is a developer program for top indie game startups who are looking to supercharge their growth on Android. Orchid were asked to create a trailer for its launch, to create excitement and drive participation from game developers. We managed all stages from design to production: concept, storyboard, copywriting, 3D, animation and post-production.
This year, Indie Games Accelerator is being scaled across various regions worldwide. To illustrate this key feature of the campaign and attract developers from all countries, we designed a detailed 3D world, creating multiple architectures and recreating iconic monuments around the world.
Client: Google Play
Made by: Orchid Creation
Art Director: Quentin Vernet
Animation: Ariel Garcia
3D Artists: Philippe Thery, Bernat Casasnovas, Flavio Montiel, Jonathan Romeo,
Thais Altès, Gerard Bernal, Albert Carruesco, Juan Monsalve, Bruno Alberto
Thais Altès, Gerard Bernal, Albert Carruesco, Juan Monsalve, Bruno Alberto
2D Artists: Baptiste Michard, Quentin Vernet
Copywriter: Daniela Varela
Music Edit / Sound Design: Redhorse Studio