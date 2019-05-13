Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
36 Days Of Type - Typographic Singularity.
Anthony Neil Dart
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/13/2019
Save to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
36 Days Of Type - Typographic Singularity.
161
800
7
Published:
May 13th, 2019
Anthony Neil Dart
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Cog-Diss™/01
Anthony Neil Dart
157
1197
Binary Type™
Anthony Neil Dart
435
3914
Binary Dreams™
Anthony Neil Dart
517
5075
TypeGeist™ — Posters / 18
Anthony Neil Dart
2903
37821
Typographika 03- Adventures In Typography.
Anthony Neil Dart
1097
13529
925™ /01
Anthony Neil Dart
325
3259
Digital Mimicry
Anthony Neil Dart
325
3292
925™ /02
Anthony Neil Dart
507
6573
Typographika 02- Adventures In Typography.
Anthony Neil Dart
240
3103
Information Anomalies
Anthony Neil Dart
2345
53445
Owners
Anthony Neil Dart
Seattle, WA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
36 Days Of Type - Typographic Singularity.
161
800
7
Published:
May 13th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Typography
,
Art Direction
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.