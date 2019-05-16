Meet the new Postmates, Logotype & Custom Type (2017)





















Meet the new Postmates

New logotype & custom typeset development for Postmates Inc. SF (2017)





In January 2017 Bastian Lehmann (Co-Founder & CEO of Postmates Inc.) approached Neubau to design a new logotype and a custom designed corporate typeface for Postmates Inc.





Postmates is a privately held American logistics company that operates a network of couriers who deliver goods locally. As of February 2019, Postmates operates in all 50 American states — a total of 2,940 U.S. cities — and in Mexico.

The service is part of a category of businesses that rely on mobile phone applications and their Global Positioning System capabilities to quickly match inventories and consumer demand.

Launched in 2011, Postmates pioneered the on-demand delivery movement in the US by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. Postmates is an example of an on-demand company.

The Postmates Typeset

The task for the new typeface was to develop a contemporary and friendly but distinctive looking sans serif with timeless quality. Another essential criteria was seamless media compatibility.

The resulting basic type system provides Postmates with a space-saving typeset all-rounder working efficiently in all media — both digital and analogue — on mobile app, website and in print.



Postmates’ basic typeset 2017 edition includes three weights: Postmates Regular, Postmates Medium & Postmates Bold. The basic edition is in the process of being extended with new weights in 2019.





The Postmates Logotype

The new logotype is derived from Postmates Medium including a specially designed circular ‘o’ glyph as a metaphor for universal mobility.









