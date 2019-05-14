LIQUID GOLD
Paul Hollingworth
LIQUID GOLD

A series of images that define the details of the human form using liquid gold. Metallic pigments were photographed in large tanks of clear mineral oil.
These abstract images were then combined with shots of the female face and hands that had been enveloped in gold paint. 
The shape and complexity of the liquid gold forms spiralling through the oil was really fascinating to capture.
Paul Hollingworth

    Edinburgh, United Kingdom

    A series of images that define the human form using liquid gold.
