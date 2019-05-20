TAJFUNY / Branding

うねりを伴った波が「台風」だけではなく、アジアや日本そのものを連想させるのは、和文様に用いられる青海波文（せいがいはもん）や、葛飾北斎の富嶽三十六景のイメージが関係していると思います。TAJFUNYチームと私たちは、このうねりを持つ波の図柄をシンボル化することが、ブランドのビジョンとアジアらしさを伝える最短のコミュニケーションだという考えに至りました。このシンボルは円を中心とした幾何学図形に沿って制作されていますが、ロゴタイプも同様に、ジオメトリックフォントの代表格であり、単体表示でもミニマムな印象を確立できる「Futura」をベースに作成しています。

We believe that it is not only the twisting waves of the “typhoon”, but also the Seigaihamon used in many Japanese patterns, and the image of Fugaku Sanjurokkei, or Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, by Katsushika Hokusai that is associated with Asia and Japan. The TAJFUNY team and we came to the conclusion that symbolizing these pattern of the wave would be the quickest way to convey the brand vision and the Asian-ness.