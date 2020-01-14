Nomart
Multiple Owners
New retail space and brand identity to celebrate design classics
3D Image of the space (3dsMax, Vray)
NOMART boasts some of the most prestigious Scandinavian and Italian design brands with high-quality furniture and homeware. They had a solid record on B2B sales, but chose to also broaden their range to consumer clients. Kuudes was given the task to redo their visual identity and design the brand-new retail space NOMART that was about to open.

Our aim was clear: to create an inspiring retail space that would allow the furniture to stand out in a new way. Even though the products play the leading role, the space itself is anything but boring: the chosen colours and materials give an edgy feel to the otherwise cosy and welcoming space. By using natural shapes and materials, the design speaks the same language as the iconic furniture.
