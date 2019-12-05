Slanted Magazine #33—Prague

Illustrations, photography, interviews, essays, and a huge appendix with many useful tips and the best Czech typefaces complement the issue thematically.





Slanted Magazine #33 comes with contributions by 20YY Designers, Patrik Antczak, Anymade Studio, Artishock, Michal Bačák, Peter Bankov, Filip Blažek, Braasi Industry, Briefcase Type Foundry, Tomáš Brousil, Monika Čejková, Čezeta motors, Anežka Hrubá Ciglerová, Design Herynek, Displaay, Petra Dočekalová, Kristina Fišerová, Fontstore, Karel Haloun, Heavyweight Digital Type Foundry, Martin Hrdina, Jitka Janečková, Kolektiv Studio, Jan Šrámek Kolouch, Linda Kudrnowská, Laboratoř, Františka Lachmanová, Zuzana Lednická, LINOSTOCK, Ian Lynam, Dermot Mac Cormack, Matýaš Machat, Man—Machine Type, Master & Master, Simon Matejka, Monsters, Veronika Rút Nováková, Oficina, OKOLO, PageFive, Parallel Practice, PBG, Pavla Pauknerová, Tomáš Pospiszyl, ReDesign, Rosetta Type Foundry, Side2, Radek Sidun, Adam Štěch, Storm Type Foundry, Studio adela&pauline, Studio Marvil, Studio Najbrt, Studio Novák & Balihar, Studio Petrohrad, Suitcase Type Foundry, Superior Type, superlative.works, Marta Sylvestrová, taketaketake, Tomski&Polanski, TypeTogether, uathentic, Rostislav Vaněk, and _ZVUK_.