Slanted Magazine #33—Prague

In August 2018, the Slanted editors and photographer Dirk Gebhardt took a close-up look at the contemporary design scene of Prague. They had a number of good reasons to visit Prague: They wanted to meet some good friends and great designer—but also wanted to immerse themselves in history and culture, see Josef Koudelka’s documentation of the Velvet Revolution, experience the disturbing world of Franz Kafka, enjoy the musical elegance of Dvorak and save their souls by inhaling the aura of UMRPUM, Prague’s Academy of Art, Architecture, and Design.
Far away from overtourism at Old Town Square, Charles Bridge, or Prague Castle, Slanted met some of the most amazing designers who know where they’re from and their roots give them a clear vision of where they want to go. They are the ones shaping the new Prague. You can find their brilliant works in the new issue, and a deeper look at their opinions and views through video interviews that can be watched online on our video platform for free: slanted.de/prague.
Illustrations, photography, interviews, essays, and a huge appendix with many useful tips and the best Czech typefaces complement the issue thematically.
Slanted Magazine #33 comes with contributions by 20YY Designers, Patrik Antczak, Anymade Studio, Artishock, Michal Bačák, Peter Bankov, Filip Blažek, Braasi Industry, Briefcase Type Foundry, Tomáš Brousil, Monika Čejková, Čezeta motors, Anežka Hrubá Ciglerová, Design Herynek, Displaay, Petra Dočekalová, Kristina Fišerová, Fontstore, Karel Haloun, Heavyweight Digital Type Foundry, Martin Hrdina, Jitka Janečková, Kolektiv Studio, Jan Šrámek Kolouch, Linda Kudrnowská, Laboratoř, Františka Lachmanová, Zuzana Lednická, LINOSTOCK, Ian Lynam, Dermot Mac Cormack, Matýaš Machat, Man—Machine Type, Master & Master, Simon Matejka, Monsters, Veronika Rút Nováková, Oficina, OKOLO, PageFive, Parallel Practice, PBG, Pavla Pauknerová, Tomáš Pospiszyl, ReDesign, Rosetta Type Foundry, Side2, Radek Sidun, Adam Štěch, Storm Type Foundry, Studio adela&pauline, Studio Marvil, Studio Najbrt, Studio Novák & Balihar, Studio Petrohrad, Suitcase Type Foundry, Superior Type, superlative.works, Marta Sylvestrová, taketaketake, Tomski&Polanski, TypeTogether, uathentic, Rostislav Vaněk, and _ZVUK_.
In addition to this exciting publication, a limited special edition is available. It contains a photographic newspaper by photographer Dirk Gebhardt with a text by Jan Arndt catching the raw pubs of old Prague. It is complemented by a Czech Design Map—a practical printed map for design shopping.
Publisher / Design: Slanted Publishers
Portrait Photography: Dirk Gebhardt
Release: May 2019
Volume: 256 pages
Format: 16 × 24 cm
Language: English
Printing: Stober
Paper: Holmen BOOK Extra 2.0 + TRND Vintage 1.6 by Holmen Paper
Cover: Invercote Creato by Iggesund Paperboard
ISSN: 1867-6510
Price: € 18.– (DE) / € 21.– (International)
Single Issue: https://slanted.de/en/product/slanted-33-prague
Special Edition: https://www.slanted.de/en/product/limited-prague-special-edition/
Subscription: https://www.slanted.de/en/publisher/subscription/
Video Interviews: https://www.slanted.de/en/video/prague/
