Main Title Sequence


UNBANNED : The Legend of AJ1 is a documentary that shows how the Air Jordan 1 shoe kick-started a social and cultural revolution in sport, sneakers and fashion. It features appearances from Spike Lee, Michael B. Jordan, DJ Khaled, Lena Waithe, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Chuck D, David Stern, Tinker Hatfield and more.

The title sequence sees an abstracted representation of "the hero's journey". In literature, the hero's journey is a 12 step story that involves a hero who goes on an adventure, and after an unforeseen death returns to triumph, only to be transformed into a being of supernatural wonder. We felt this vividly mirrored the journey of the AJ1, and used it as our narrative guide for the title sequence. 



Opening titles for Unbanned - the Legend of AJ1

Directed by:
 Shane Griffin

Design & Animation:
Morten Kuhl
Jose Checa
Sam Cividanis
Shane Griffin
Chris Phillips

Modelling:
Jakob Hill
Erwin Riau
Casey Reuter

Editor:
Ryan Delk

Storyboards:
Tristyn Pease
