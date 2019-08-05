37° Bio Premium cosmetics Paris
- Brand identity, logotype
- Creation of 11 signs for the product range
- Creation of photographic compositions staging the products
- Webdesign
Four product lines :
- Lipstick (range of colours) , Lipcare
- Eyeshadow (range of colours), Brown pencil, Mascara, Eyeliner
- Blush (range of colours), Foundation cream
- Hair care, Body lotion, Micellar water
Brand name refers to the body temperature.
The product line is divided into two kind of products :
- the make-up and the bodycare
The products are not tested on animals.
