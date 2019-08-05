37° Bio Premium Cosmetics Paris
My Name is Wendy Studio


37° Bio Premium cosmetics Paris
- Brand identity, logotype
- Creation of 11 signs for the product range
- Creation of photographic compositions staging the products
- Webdesign

Four product lines :
- Lipstick (range of colours) , Lipcare
- Eyeshadow (range of colours), Brown pencil, Mascara, Eyeliner
- Blush (range of colours), Foundation cream
- Hair care, Body lotion, Micellar water

Brand name refers to the body temperature.
The product line is divided into two kind of products :
- the make-up and the bodycare
The products are not tested on animals.





Instagram
37° Bio Premium Cosmetics Paris
170
693
10
Published:
My Name is Wendy Studio

    Owners

    My Name is Wendy Studio Paris, France

    37° Bio Premium Cosmetics Paris

    37° Bio Premium cosmetics Paris Brand name refers to the body temperature. The product line is divided into two kind of products : the make-up, Read More
    170
    693
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.