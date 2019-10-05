Discover
PUMA 2019
HaCk tHe GaMe - Puma 2019 Campaign
Shooting in Manchester of Rome Lukaku playing at Manchester United
Shooting in BArcelona of Lius Suarez playing at FC Barelona
Production Falca
Agency Knas
Choreography Playmaker
PUMA 2019
Published:
May 7th, 2019
Jean Yves Lemoigne
Paris, NY, USA
PUMA 2019
Puma soccer football campaign 2019
Creative Fields
Advertising
Photography
Art Direction
puma
football
soccer
sport
