TYLES - branding

it's time to
shuffle the tiles.
transforming into
a solid new name.
Tyles is the new name for Vilvordit, a distributor of quality ceramic tiles for over 110 years. The new name is one of the many steps taken by the tile company to better position the brand in the rapidly evolving flooring sector.
The Tyles brand architecture and strategy was rebuilt from the ground up. After the professional analysis of the old brand, the foundation was laid for a single, powerful brand concept that could be used as a flexible framework to transform all of the brand’s carriers to match the new strategy and style. We call this a total brand renovation in professional jargon.
the strategic
groundwork.
Attracting and inspiring the end customers became the first focus of the marketing strategy. When it became clear that the best way to reach this target group was through digital channels, the challenge arose not only to revamp the brand in an attractive way, but also to digitise all the communication tools.
The experience and inspiration of the customer via digital channels was central in the creation of Tyles. More than ever, consumers are starting their online search for a suitable floor for their housing project.
patchwork grid
brand concept.
Tyles clearly needed a versatile graphics system that could fit on communication carriers of all sizes and weights, from small advertisements online to large visuals in the showroom and everything in between.
This is why we based the creation of the visual identity on a patchwork grid. Visuals, texts, and accent planes can be aligned on this grid like tiles in an endless variety of configurations. The Tyles logo fits perfectly on top of the decorative layers and, together, as a brand framework, they can be effortlessly transformed into every possible offline and online carrier of the brand.
cross-channel
brand concept.
The Tyles launch was a comprehensive operation. The showrooms became an experience concept, inspiration leaflets were printed, a new Batibouw stand came to life, the fleet was refreshed, and so much more happened.
Our digital marketers set to work in order to market the brand online as well. We created a complete communication plan based on a digital strategy. Digital tools were used to direct quality traffic to the website via the right channels. Social media, email marketing, SEA, etc. communicate a piece of the message to the consumer each time, just enough to trigger and generate traffic.
The physical tools, the social media impressions, the mailings, and the rebranded website take the customer on an inspiring journey in which the quality and applicability of the product are highlighted. The various online communicationchannels have been carefully defined and aligned with each other in order to reach consumers and installers more efficiently and to address them in a targeted manner.
building a website
that fits right in.
The tyles.be website will be launched together with the new brand. A brand-new website that fits in seamlessly with the company’s strategy and style. Skinn was entrusted with successfully completing the wireframing, design, and development of the new website.
Just like with the showroom experience concept, we also want to inspire our customers on the website. That’s why the site was divided into rooms and looks, in order to respond to common searches. Together with all the other tools, the site fits in with Tyles’ goal of becoming an offline and online inspiration platform for both the project market and the end consumer.
infusing the brand
in every experience.
While rebranding the old Vilvordit into the new Tyles, our task as a branding agency was to give the brand a strategic, substantive, and graphic boost in the right direction. All of the brand’s points of contact were gradually transformed on the basis of the new brand guidelines.
After a successful launch, Tyles is ready for the challenges of the future, both offline and online.