BOJIE
Multiple Owners
• BOJIE •

BOJIE is a fashion label from Hawaii which sells conscious women's clothing with a bohemian touch. Its spirit is alive, forward, free, vibrant and flowing - it expresses the female in all forms. 
We created a warm and expressive corporate identity concept combining abstract shapes with the thin lines of an elegant typography and a minimalistic icon. The icon shows a woman's face in a very abstract way, inspired by expressionist art from the 20s century. The woman is wearing a crown, which is a reference to the client's name "Sara Queen" and gives a personal touch to the brand. The icon can be used as a logo, but also as an additional graphical element. A highly recognizable characteristic of this design is the color palette. The range of different shades of red and beige gives an earthy feeling to the brand.
  

Credits:
Art Direction & Design by Lilly Friedeberg & Alessia Sistori alias Designstudio B.O.B.
in collaboration with Lena Cramer & Johanna Dahmer alias Abracradama.

Follow us on Instagram
x

 
BOJIE
603
3268
30
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Design Studio B.O.B. Düsseldorf, Germany
    Lena Cramer Düsseldorf, Germany
    Johanna Dahmer Düsseldorf, Germany
    studio abracradama Germany
    Lilly Friedeberg Düsseldorf, Germany
    Alessia Sistori Düsseldorf, Germany

    BOJIE

    Corporate identity concept for BOJIE - Conscious fashion from Hawaii.
    603
    3268
    30
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.