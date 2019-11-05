Useberry Rebranding & UI/UX
The Client
Useberry is a tech startup company introducing an intuitive user-testing tool, which provides codeless prototype analytics for UI/UX pioneers, agile product managers, ingenious marketeers and restless business owners.

The Objective
Being initially designed by a group of hardcore developers, useberry was calling for a holistic redesign process that would align the need for a handy and intuitive tool with an easy-going and neat look. Thus, the launch of new features and agile integrations shined as a great opportunity for a whole new brand narrative; from new logotype design and UI/UX design to iconography, illustrations, animations and copywriting.

The Solution
Directly engaging the user with the analytical nature of the data one can acquire from using the tool, the logotype, simple and bold, consists of geometric shapes forming brand name’s initial. A great challenge though was useberry platform’s UI/UX design, which not only needed to be light, clean and intuitive, but also able to address design community’s claims for functional and good design. On this part, the solution of 5 different test types, providing prototype testing without a single line of coding and extensive user-testing feedback, is UX design’s cornerstone. At the same time, a cheering team of ever-working berries is also at hand to serve designers’ and testers’ ultimate user experience. Animations, iconography and engaging, yet direct and informative copywriting, also framed useberry’s new identity, set to introduce a whole new world for codeless prototype analytics.








Find your secret promo code here and start testing 
your next UX innovative idea now!
