Pibank is a new brand for Banco Pichincha España, a Spanish bank supported by the experience of an international finance group. The Pichincha Group is the largest private bank in Ecuador, with more than 112 years of history, and with a presence in Peru, Colombia, Spain, the USA and Panama. Banco Pichincha España requested that Erretres, whilst developing the rebrand of Banco Pichincha, also create their new online banking brand, with offices in Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Valencia and Zaragoza.

