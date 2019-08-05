



Frami is an digital platform that offers online education courses with the vision of helping people professionally. It is also the first platform to provide content exclusively in Icelandic.





The word "Frami”, which means progression in Icelandic,was the core concept for our proposal. Progression translates visually into the dynamism seen through the identity.



Our graphic solution takes inspiration in the learning method, in which we designed geometric textures and compositions that give a didactic notion to the brand. These shapes, balanced with a serif typography, makes the brand feel youthful while mantaing a professional aesthetic.



