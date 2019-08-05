Frami
Futura .

Frami is an digital platform that offers online education courses with the vision of helping people professionally.  It is also the first platform to provide content exclusively in Icelandic. 

The word "Frami”, which means progression in Icelandic,was the core concept for our proposal. Progression translates visually into the dynamism seen through the identity.  
Our graphic solution takes inspiration in the learning method, in which we designed geometric textures and compositions that give a didactic notion to the brand. These shapes, balanced with a serif typography, makes the brand feel youthful while mantaing a professional aesthetic.

Frami, making knowledge accesible to everyone. 
Frami
341
1953
14
Published:
Futura .

    Owners

    Futura . Mexico City, Mexico

    Frami

    341
    1953
    14
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.