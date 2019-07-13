Various illustrations 2019





Personal visual development





As usual, as much as i can, I continue to search. Most of the time I feel that I do and redo the same thing again and again but I always try to take other ways. To push again. Waiting for new open doors. My goal is never to do super polished illustrations but more to develop more fluidity, be more efficient and also have fun. I am so grateful to be able to do this work. I have learned so much and I am amazed to see what results you can achieve with work, patience. So for all those who are new to this and the older ones, don't give up and do your thing .



