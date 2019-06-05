Workshop - Branding

W O R K S H O P
Material World.
A new addition to the Prödl carpentry family: With WORKSHOP, a space was created in Vienna's 1st district, that unites architects, craftsmen, designers and manufactures. The showroom and workspace is dedicated to ideas, materials and products. It’s a space for the creation of contemporary and customised furnishing concepts.
C R E D I T S
client: Workshop Prödl GmbH
creative director: Volkmar Weiss
art director: Andreas Umdasch
graphics design: Andreas Umdasch
project management: Michael Sammer
portfolio photography: Aaron Jiang
text: Matthias Alber