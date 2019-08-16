Undefinable
Hea Lin Kwon
Undefinable

It is natural for us to be defined and judged by others.
Without our knowing it, we can be a weirdo,
or we can be a really decent person;
while in reality we’re the same, regardless of those definitions.
The title of this shoot is “Undefinable”.
We are beings never easily defined by anyone.
