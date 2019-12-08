Let's Get Better Together
OC May
Let's Get Better Together
A real love is blind and regardless of color & sex. Love can make the world become more peaceful. The word is so big, how lucky you are when u you a person who love each other.
If you living in people‘s eyes, make too much compare with others, you will destroy your own-self. The one who will stay with you until the end of your life is only you, your own self. 
Love is love.
Love is same!
Congrats Taiwan be the first one in Asia approved same sex married.
Love is love, let love win, let's get better together!
The world will get better with love. 

(:     T H A N K    Y O U    :)

    Love is love. 爱能让这世界更美好。爱都是一样的。
