Magical realism nihilism POLE

taking picture of pole is kind of a revolutionnairy act for me, it shows the very essence of how photography doesn't capture reality, but it is an active creator of reality, It shows photography can elevate the most boring and uninteresting object as desirable, mystification. It make the parallel with publicity, selling you fashions, perfume, gum. insignificant object ultra magnify. It also a play , a game for me, instead of taking the beautifull lanscape behind the pole, i will choose the pole, making a double layer of creativity