Magical realism nihilism POLE

Magical realism nihilism poles
taking picture of pole is kind of a revolutionnairy act for me, it shows the very essence of how photography doesn't capture reality, but it is an active creator of reality, It shows photography can elevate the most boring and uninteresting object as desirable, mystification. It make the parallel with publicity, selling you fashions, perfume, gum. insignificant object ultra magnify. It also a play , a game for me, instead of taking the beautifull lanscape behind the pole, i will choose the pole, making a double layer of creativity
Print Available :
13x19inch edition of 25
24x30inch edition of 7
44x60inch Edition of 3
Info: https://gbuffer.myportfolio.com/print