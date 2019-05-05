

Nativa SPA

​​​​​​​

Location

Brazil





Role

Packaging

—

Nativa SPA is one of the most important personal care brands from O Boticário. The product line is composed by several scents that differentiate mainly by colors.

The Challenge

Throughout the expansion of Nativa SPA product lines, the package design architecture became confusing for customers, besides being dull and old-fashioned. Considering this scenario, we have been invited to recreate both product and graphic design for the line, enhancing the colors which are the main element to differentiate the fragrances.

The Solution

We focused on a minimalist and fancy typographic design so the color would be the protagonist on the layout. Using a broad and vivant color palette, we were able to reinforce the "rainbow effect" on the shelves, enhancing Nativa SPA variety of exotic ingredients and unique sensations.



