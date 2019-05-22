Raktiq
Ara Estudio .
Raktiq es un estudio de arquitectura de Barcelona centrado en el diseño de casas con formas finas elegantes y compactas. Su imagen debía tener estos conceptos. La tipografía estable, el icono que surge del espacio que forman las letras y los colores y materiales favoritos de las dos fundadoras.

Raktiq is an architecture studio in Barcelona focused on the design of houses with elegant and compact fine shapes. It's image should have these concepts. The stable typography, the icon that emerges from the space formed by the letters and the favorite colors and materials of the two founders.
Raktiq
177
1297
8
Published:
Ara Estudio .

    Owners

    Ara Estudio . Barcelona, Spain

    Raktiq

    177
    1297
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.