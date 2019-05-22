Raktiq es un estudio de arquitectura de Barcelona centrado en el diseño de casas con formas finas elegantes y compactas. Su imagen debía tener estos conceptos. La tipografía estable, el icono que surge del espacio que forman las letras y los colores y materiales favoritos de las dos fundadoras.

Raktiq is an architecture studio in Barcelona focused on the design of houses with elegant and compact fine shapes. It's image should have these concepts. The stable typography, the icon that emerges from the space formed by the letters and the favorite colors and materials of the two founders.











