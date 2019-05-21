Point of purpose
Inspired by a relentless pursuit of knowledge, Mission co-founder Bård Annweiler shares the true potential of purpose in his new book Point of purpose. This book is for a new kind of brand leadership. It’s for investors, founders, and corporate leaders who understand the importance of “speaking” the brand to everyone they meet, internally and externally, authentically and powerfully. This is achieved through purpose. Learn how to create and implement purpose in your organization. This book shows you how.