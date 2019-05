The Client





Lanka is a real-estate residential development, situated near the Huasteca Canyon, conformed by two towers with a very family-oriented personality envisioned by Emblem Capital. Lanka resulted from the vision of achieving a balance between urban and natural landscapes through an integration of the buildings with their surroundings. .





The Objective





Create a brand identity reflecting the main amenities of the complex: a place with green spaces and gathering areas.









The Solution





For the Lanka identity, we took inspiration from the vegetation found within the Huasteca, an ecological park located in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León. We took as a representative element the Yucca, a plant characterizing the zone, positioning the brand as a strong link with nature. The splatters, that claim part of the identity, abstractly represent the dry and semi-desert vegetation found within the Huasteca.