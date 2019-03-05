Torta Bendita
Torta Bendita
Torta Bendita is a lively sandwich shop inspired by typical Mexican markets. 
Mexican culture revolves around food and mealtime is a sacred ritual for most families. This idea inspired the name for the brand that literally translates to "Holy Sandwich" and is the perfect concept for a food brand. 

We wanted Torta Bendita to feel dynamic, authentic and very inviting. The brand elements and bright colors bring out Mexican culture in a fun & fresh way. The typography was handmade for the brand just as every sandwich is crafted individually and carefully. 

In the end, we achieved a warm, cheerful brand that really represents Mexican culture proudly and makes mealtime feel like fiesta every day. 
