LUMINOUS SIGNALS – Chapter 2 (Into the Mountains)

“ The most beautiful and deepest experience a man can have is the sense of the mysterious .

It is the underlying principle of religion as well as all serious endeavour in art and science.

He who never had this experience seems to me, if not dead, then at least blind.

To sense that behind anything that can be experienced there is a something that our mind cannot grasp and whose beauty and sublimity reaches us only indirectly and as a feeble reflection, this is religiousness. In this sense I am religious. To me it suffices to wonder at these secrets and to attempt humbly to grasp with my mind a mere image of the lofty structure of all that there is.”

