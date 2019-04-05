KitKat Arabia — Social Content

We joined forces with Publicis Middle East from Dubai to create delicious videos for introducing a new flavor of the most famous Nestlé goody – KitKat.
Caramel Crisp, Cookie Crumble, Hazelnut Crunch and the brand new Raspberry Blast – these were the main heroes of 2 videos and 7 different CG animations which our team created for promoting KitKat exclusively in social media: Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. All the assets are well fitted to the specific requirements of each channel.
The main goal was to highlight the Raspberry bar as it’s the new one, but also to give a bit more visibility to the rest of the 2-finger flavors family. All the materials were used in the digital campaign dedicated to the GCC region including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.
Client: Nestle Arabia
AGENCY: Publicis Middle East
Creative Director: Mohamed Youssef El Naggar
Senior Account Executive: Abdel Rahman Hassouna
Producer: Magali Beyloune
Production: Ars Thanea
Director: Adam Torczynski
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Art Director: Maciej Mizer
Studio Supervisor: Mikolaj Valencia
Producer: Karolina Sidorowicz, Marta Król
Concept Artist: Michal Urbanski, Marcin Gibowski, Maciej Mizer
Digital Artist: Maciej Mizer, Tomasz Chrabołowski, Dominik Laurysiewicz
Modeling & Textures: Paweł Filip, Michal SereCk Serafin, Kuba Włodarczyk, Sebastian Marek
Shading: Paweł Filip, Michał Serafin, Sebastian Marek
Particles: Piotr Wołoszański, Kuba Włodarczyk
Animation: Piotr Wołoszański, Marcin Gibowski, Kuba Włodarczyk, Sebastian Marek
Compositing: Łukasz Stolarski, Mikolaj Valencia, Sebastian Marek, Łukasz Wiktorzak
Sound Director: Adam Torczyński
Sound Studio: Halo Studio
Video Shoot Crew:
Director: Adam Torczyński
Art Director: Maciej Mizer
Director of Photography: Jakub Burakiewicz
Producer: Marta Król
Production Manager: Magdalena Kamińska
Production Designer: Natalia Mleczak
Costumes: Agnieszka Orlińska
Make-up: Aleksandra Dutkiewicz
1 AD: Radoslaw Chrześciański
Cast: Iga Górecka, Erwin Frątczak, Aleksander Maciejczyk
Storyboard: Michał Urbański
Offline edit: Robert Gryka, Adam Torczyński
Color Grading: Anna Sujka
Grading Suit: Coloroffon
Making of: Only Only