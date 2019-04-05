KitKat Arabia — Social Content

We joined forces with Publicis Middle East from Dubai to create delicious videos for introducing a new flavor of the most famous Nestlé goody – KitKat.





Caramel Crisp, Cookie Crumble, Hazelnut Crunch and the brand new Raspberry Blast – these were the main heroes of 2 videos and 7 different CG animations which our team created for promoting KitKat exclusively in social media: Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. All the assets are well fitted to the specific requirements of each channel.

The main goal was to highlight the Raspberry bar as it’s the new one, but also to give a bit more visibility to the rest of the 2-finger flavors family. All the materials were used in the digital campaign dedicated to the GCC region including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.