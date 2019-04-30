Pollution and Drought Episodes
Forma & Co


Pollution and Drought Episodes

Barcelona City Council, Catalan Government and AMB (Barcelona Metropolitan Area) joined forces to create a common language to alert the citizenship about pollution and drought episodes in our territory. We were commissioned to design the visual system for this alerts with the goals to be highly understandable and quickly executed.




1. Atmospheric Pollution Alert

The more smoke, the more pollution. 
The less smoke, the less pollution.


The same code had to be declined to explain pollution episodes related to PM10, dangerous particles produced by fossil fuel.


2. Drought Alert

The less water, the more drought. 
The more water, the less drought.



+ info: http://www.forma.co
