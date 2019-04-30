Building Role Models
CFC developed the brand identity of BRM, a group of young female architects, and worked on the visual identity of BRM's Conference, "Building Role Models: Architecture as Women Speak." The story of the work and life of female architects introduced at the talk event in June 2018 was published in a book. 
BRM's logo, which is a form of broadening the width of the alphabet, was developed to expand the field of female architects. The graphics in the poster and the book were developed with the concept of literally building architecture in typography.
Building Role Models Visual Identity & Book Design Development
2018
Client: BRM

CFC
Art Direction & Design: Charry Jeon
Design: Yoonji Nam, Nara Yoon
Photography: Kiwoong Hong


