Mindhunter - Animated Series
Niclas (Lorbert) Treinen
Thank u for watching!
Mindhunter - Animated Series
306
1026
12
Published:
April 29th, 2019
Niclas (Lorbert) Treinen
Collab #1 Niclas Treinen
Multiple Owners
Christopher Rocha
Niclas (Lorbert) Treinen
24
149
Bayouboy
Niclas (Lorbert) Treinen
66
235
Eight of Sword Squid
Niclas (Lorbert) Treinen
32
272
"Krummnase" Childeansbook Illustrations
Niclas (Lorbert) Treinen
619
3488
Digital Studies No.1
Niclas (Lorbert) Treinen
881
3646
Nonbeliever
Niclas (Lorbert) Treinen
101
737
Niclas (Lorbert) Treinen
Trier, Germany
Mindhunter - Animated Series
Just a bunch of stylized studies based on the great Netflix show Mindhunter I hope u like them !
306
1026
12
Published:
April 29th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Character Design
Digital Art
Art Direction
VisDev
Netflix
cartoon
study
digital painting
fanart
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
