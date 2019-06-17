Meta Maniacs
Meta Maniacs are brand strategists based in Essen Germany. They describe themselves and their work as "rough with a tendency to elegant perfection". They wanted a visual communication that is fresh and playful, but also edgy and strong in order to represent their work and to stick out on the market. 

We created a design inspired by the neon light aesthetics of the 80s. A sharp word mark is combined with a geometric grotesque  typeface with prominent details. The contrast between clean elegance and expressive interventions underlines the brand's image, which is professional and at the same time fresh and young.
Meta Maniacs
    Design Studio B.O.B. Düsseldorf, Germany
    MORPHORIA® COLLECTIVE Düsseldorf, Germany

