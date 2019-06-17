Credits
Meta Maniacs are brand strategists based in Essen Germany. They describe themselves and their work as "rough with a tendency to elegant perfection". They wanted a visual communication that is fresh and playful, but also edgy and strong in order to represent their work and to stick out on the market.
We created a design inspired by the neon light aesthetics of the 80s. A sharp word mark is combined with a geometric grotesque typeface with prominent details. The contrast between clean elegance and expressive interventions underlines the brand's image, which is professional and at the same time fresh and young.