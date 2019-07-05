天猫斗到底3X3城市争霸赛#

#2018 Tmall Basketball 3X3 City Tournament#, jointly produced by Tmall and Jay Chou JYB Alliance, PCGBros Sports Platform, together with Tmall Vigor Camp, adidas, YYsports, Variety show "Dunk of China" ，launched the 14-city basketball competition in China.
#2018天猫斗到底篮球3X3城市争霸赛#，由天猫和JYB联盟强势联合出品、宝悍运动平台承办、携手天猫活力营、adidas与YYsports重磅推出，更携手最具人气综艺《这！就是灌篮》。100万赛事总奖金、人气球员光环、在14个城市打造篮球成名之路。
为此我们为14个城市篮球及城市英雄战队设计专属KV、视频来展示各个城市和战队对于“速度、竞技、热血”不同的诠释，同时又延伸一套将城市地域文化、人文精神、战队特点紧密融合的城市地标以及活动专属字库，并结合各地方言为城市喊话。
Client: Tmall
Creative Advertising Agency : WMY beijing
Art Director: Tino 支天
Image Source: Weibo
Other: Tmall
Copyright © Tmall .
Year: 2018
