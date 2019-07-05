天猫斗到底3X3城市争霸赛#





#2018天猫斗到底篮球3X3城市争霸赛#，由天猫和JYB联盟强势联合出品、宝悍运动平台承办、携手天猫活力营、adidas与YYsports重磅推出，更携手最具人气综艺《这！就是灌篮》。100万赛事总奖金、人气球员光环、在14个城市打造篮球成名之路。

为此我们为14个城市篮球及城市英雄战队设计专属KV、视频来展示各个城市和战队对于“速度、竞技、热血”不同的诠释，同时又延伸一套将城市地域文化、人文精神、战队特点紧密融合的城市地标以及活动专属字库，并结合各地方言为城市喊话。





Client : Tmall

Creative Advertising Ag ency : WMY beijing Art Director : Tino 支天 : ​​​​​​​ @行行珂 @瓦社 Typeface & Logo Design​​​​​​​ Image Source: Weibo Other: Tmall Copyright © Tmall .

Year: 2018





The above design works are for learning communication only, and the copyright belongs to Tmall . ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​





