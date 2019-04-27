Discover
Deloitte Insights Covers
Gwen Keraval
•
12 cover illustrations for Deloitte Insights, made between February and December 2018.
Many thanks to Kevin Weier the AD of this project !
Deloitte Insights Covers
39
205
4
Published:
April 27th, 2019
Gwen Keraval
Owners
Gwen Keraval
Lyon, France
Credits
Rapp Art
New York, NY, USA
Deloitte Insights Covers
12 cover illustrations for Deloitte Insights, made between February and December 2018.
39
205
4
Published:
April 27th 2019
Tools
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
deloitte
Deloitte Insights
cover
Magazine Cover
Illustration de couverture
insurrance
assurance
rapp art
Report
