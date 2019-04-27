Deloitte Insights Covers
Gwen Keraval
12 cover illustrations for Deloitte Insights, made between February and December 2018.
Many thanks to Kevin Weier the AD of this project !

Gwen Keraval

    Gwen Keraval Lyon, France

    Rapp Art New York, NY, USA

    12 cover illustrations for Deloitte Insights, made between February and December 2018.
