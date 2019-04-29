SXSW'19 | Copernicus Project

For Land O’Lakes’ SxSW “The Copernicus Project”, we immersed viewers on all sides with visuals & sounds, crafting a thrilling ride through the biodiversity of our food systems.
Stills
Client: Land O’Lakes
Production & VFX: Aggressive/Loop
Production & VFX: Aggressive/Loop
Creative Directors: Alex Topaller, Alex Mikhaylov, Daniel Shapiro,
Art Director: Alex Mikhaylov
CG Supervisor: Max Chelyadnikov
Producer: Alexander Aab
3D Artists: Artemy Perevertin, Vitaliy Babich, Daniil Rybkin
2D Artist: Vladimir Tomin
Production Manager: Won Cha
Sound Design & Music: Smider
