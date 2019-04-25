RED CROSS
Multiple Owners
RED CROSS.
Who says that working with small scenarios can not contribute to big causes. This project was commissioned to me by the Agency Geometry Mexico, for the 2019 National Donation Campaign of the Mexican Red Cross.

The Red Cross is always there, with us, in case we need it, but the Red Cross also needs our help. This project is inspired by real cases where the Red Cross is also affected by various causes when coming to our aid.

The concept was developed by Geometry Mexico and the video production by Central Films. I was in charge of the dioramas production, Scale modeling, photography and digital art.
Concept, copy and graphics by Geometry Mexico.
    Felix Hernandez Dreamphography Cancún, Mexico
    Credits

