















Top Shed residency provides accommodation for invited artists, designers, makers, architects, writers and thinkers to take time out from their daily routine to make space for new works or simply thinking time in a rural location.





Top Shed is located in a little hamlet called P ockthorpe, consisting of five houses and 11 people living there at the moment ageing from of 1 to 89, an interesting and friendly group of neighbors.





We were invited to do a week-long art residency there and decided to create a mini branding project inspired by our surroundings.



