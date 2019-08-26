why:
To expose the festival at home and abroad where the world's top performers gather.
why:
世界のトップパフォーマーが集う祭典を、国内外に発信するためには
World Theatre Festival Shizuoka is an annual performing arts festival sponsored by Shizuoka's SPAC (Shizuoka Performing Arts Center). As a branding director for the "The Town in a Theatre" concept held by Shizuoka City, we were in charge of rebranding, on the occasion of their 20th anniversary. Up until now, it has been a rare opportunity for performers gathering from all over the world with the most advanced theatre, dance, film and music. However, it has yet to be fully exposed to the world. While are many theatre related people from all over the country in Japan, it was not well recognized by the local people. In addition, it is one of the most primitive arts in human history, where its "land-like" and "human-like" attributes is a necessary point in visualizing the essential attraction of the theatre. We therefore questioned what kind of design was needed to expose to the world for the people of the town.
ふじのくに⇄せかい演劇祭は、静岡に拠点を置くSPAC(公益財団法人 静岡県舞台芸術センター)が主催する年に一度のパフォーミング・アーツの祭典です。静岡市が掲げる「まちは劇場」構想のブランディングディレクターを務める私たちは、同演劇祭の20周年を機にリブランディングを担当することになりました。これまでのふじのくに⇄せかい演劇祭は、世界最先端の演劇やダンス、映像、音楽分野のパフォーマーたちが集う稀有な機会でありながら、世界に対してその存在や価値を十分に発信できていませんでした。また、国内においては、全国各地から多くの演劇関係者が集まる一方で、地元の人たちにはあまり認知されていないという状況がありました。人類史上最もプリミティブな芸術のひとつであり、常にその「土地らしさ」「人間らしさ」を表象してきた演劇の本質的な魅力を可視化し、それらを世界に向けて発信するとともに、まちの人たちにも親しみを持ってもらうためには、どのようなデザインが必要になるのでしょうか。
how:
A key visual of the "mask" to symbolize the art of theatre.
how: 演劇という芸術を象徴する「仮面」を用いたキーヴィジュアル
We created a key visual of the "mask", as a symbol of the unique relationship the theatre has with the people. Under the mask that has been wrapped like paper, we can find faces of performers of various nationalities and backgrounds, as we bring to light their inner selves to express the essence of theatre art. In order to be easily read by people from abroad, we named this event "World Theatre Festival Shizuoka" used also in the logo, as opposed to "Fujinokuni⇄Sekai Engekisai". We designed the logo to have three parts using the icons of the Earth (WORLD), Flag (FESTIVAL), and Mt. Fuji (SHIZUOKA) that also looks like a human figure, easily used as a pattern. Every year during this exhibition period, this pattern will be used throughout the city to expose the event for the people to be more familiar with.
作品における役柄と、パフォーマー自身の人間性という、演劇ならではのユニークな関係性を象徴するものとして、仮面を用いたキーヴィジュアルを制作しました。紙のように破かれた仮面の下に、さまざまな国籍・人種のパフォーマーたちの素顔が現れ、彼らの内面性が浮かび上がってくるヴィジュアルを通して、演劇という芸術が持つ魅力や本質を表現しています。また、静岡で行われる国際的なパフォーミングアーツの祭典であることを世界に向けてアピールするために、「WORLD THEATRE FESTIVAL SHIZUOKA」という英語タイトルを主軸にしたロゴを開発するとともに、地球(WORLD)、旗(FESTIVAL)、富士山(SHIZUOKA)という3つのアイコンで構成した人型のパターンも設計しました。毎年、開催期間中にこのパターンを街中の至る所に展開することでイベントの到来を周知するとともに、市民から親しみを抱いてもらえるフェスティバルとなることを目指しています。
what:
WORLD THEATRE FESTIVAL SHIZUOKA
who:
NOSIGNER
social design by evolution thinking