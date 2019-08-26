



































World Theatre Festival Shizuoka is an annual performing arts festival sponsored by Shizuoka's SPAC (Shizuoka Performing Arts Center). As a branding director for the "The Town in a Theatre" concept held by Shizuoka City, we were in charge of rebranding, on the occasion of their 20th anniversary. Up until now, it has been a rare opportunity for performers gathering from all over the world with the most advanced theatre, dance, film and music. However, it has yet to be fully exposed to the world. While are many theatre related people from all over the country in Japan, it was not well recognized by the local people. In addition, it is one of the most primitive arts in human history, where its "land-like" and "human-like" attributes is a necessary point in visualizing the essential attraction of the theatre. We therefore questioned what kind of design was needed to expose to the world for the people of the town.



