E-Brush
FACTORY FIFTEEN .
E-Brush is a collaborative artwork generator which represents electric energy. It was developed for Nissan, for their Formula E devision. Through passive and direct human interaction the wall comes to life. The idea is that your input leaves it’s mark. Your body is the brush and the digital screens the canvas.

Below: Artworks generated at the different events worldwide:
01_AdDirayah
02_Marrakesh
03_Santiago
04_Mexico
05_Hong Kong
06_Sanya
07_Rome
08_Paris
09_Monaco
10_Berlin
11_Bern
12_New York
Installation Photographs:
Colour Palette Images (drives event 'look'):
Interactive Layout Design:
Sensor Depth Map:
Particle Matrix:
Credits:

Design / Direction: Factory Fifteen (Paul Nicholls)
Production: Nexus Studios
Developer: James Aliban
Agency: Dark Horses
Events Management: Cassette
Client: Nissan

Thank You
E-Brush
Published:
    Tools

    Creative Fields

