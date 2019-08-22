SPACE ORDER FORM
Andrés Gallardo Albajar
Last spring I was commissioned by SOF Hotel in Taichung to make a full reportage. It was a great experience and at the same time an opportunity for me to visit Taiwan, an amazing country. 
The hotel is located in the heart of Taichung, in a very old building after a great renovation work by Fearon Hay Architects. The hotel keeps a strong raw feeling, and the materials and details of the old structure really make it unique.
Selection of photos of the different rooms
Thank you all!
Limited edition prints available. hello@andresgallardo.photography
SPACE ORDER FORM
188
1,313
19
Published:
Andrés Gallardo Albajar

    Owners

    Andrés Gallardo Albajar Tallinn, Estonia

    Project Made For

    Eesti Disainerid Tallinn, Estonia
    Creatives of Europe Brussels, Belgium
    MINIMALIST Brussels, Belgium

    SPACE ORDER FORM

    188
    1,313
    19
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.