Political theatre. 5 digital paintings.
The streets were filled with wonderful election posters. The political theatre has a large pool of costumes.
A few months earlier the president announced his resignation at a press conference. They filmed this great scenes.
The parliament showed great unity. There was only one deviator in the vote.
The president said: "The welfare of my family matters to me".
The news reported the event even before the official announcement: "The political crisis has caused violent clashes in recent months. Now the previous president won the election again. He achieved a 98 percent approval rate. The president thanked his citizens.