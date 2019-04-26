







A new brand for a new era





Challenge

When we came in contact with Norec, they were called Fredskorpset in Norway and FK Norway in all other countries. It was a Norwegian organisation, but it operated in 25 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin-America. It made sense to find a name that could work globally. Also, FK Norway had changed a lot during the more than 50 years it has existed. The organisation that in its time took a name inspired by, and translated from, the Peace Corps, is no longer there. It was therefore not only necessary to find a new name, but also a need to get to the core of the business and find the words that explains why the organisation exists. To uncover its purpose.





FK Norway had just received a new mandate to reposition itself. This had nothing to do with the fact that the main office should move from Oslo to the western part of Norway, but that the organisation has changed from doing traditional development work, creating a social change through sophisticated exchange programs, as well as building a centre of expertise for modern business and organisations.



