5a Convenció Les veus de les persones grans
The Social Rights department of the city council of Barcelona commissioned Familia the design of 5a Convenció Les Veus de les persones grans (5th Convention Voices of the elderly). The convention has a transversal focus and understands the senior citizens as recipients and contributors of development in the city.
We've created a simple, accessible and friendly graphic imagery that focuses on the active participation of old people with a modern and direct language. The concept of voices conveys the idea of a collection of verbal thoughts from different people. Our graphic solution emphasizes the dialogue between these voices.