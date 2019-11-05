Layon is a high-tech design solution company that wants to make any space unique. It's a durable, hassle-free, seven layer wall & flooring product that can be customised to fit any space. Layon can take on the appearance of a variety of materials such as concrete or wood without the hassle of installation and high cost. Such an innovative technology deserved its own name, so we called it the Wondertile.



When creating the brand we were inspired by the layers of the Wondertile and the layers of the Earth. The logo and wordmark draw from this concept to convey structure and stability. An important element of the brand is the pattern that can easily be used in different mediums which serves as homage to the product's modular core.